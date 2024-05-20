Indore: Bid To Transform MY Hospital Into Model Hospital

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Maharaja Yeshwantrao Holkar Hospital (MYH) affiliated with MGM Medical College, is slated for a significant transformation into a Model Hospital, with an estimated project cost of Rs 600 crore. The college administration has submitted a comprehensive proposal to the government for approval after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took interest.

The proposed development plan includes many upgrades and new facilities aimed at enhancing the hospital's infrastructure and service capabilities. The old MYH structure will undergo another round of renovations to fix drainage and seepage issues, repaint and improvement in the ward conditions. Additionally, nine operation theatres, located on the ground floor, will be converted into modular OTs, with a new OT complex being constructed on the first floor.

The project also includes the demolition and replacement of the Manorama Raje Tuberculosis Hospital (MRTB). A new building featuring state-of-the-art TB treatment and lab facilities will be constructed, significantly upgrading the current capabilities.

The proposed development projects:

Renovation of existing MYH building and developing one more OT complex.

A 200-bed trauma centre will be established to better handle emergency cases.

The existing Manorama Raje Tuberculosis Hospital (MRTB) will be demolished, and a new building featuring state-of-the-art TB treatment and lab facilities will be constructed.

The capacity of Chacha Nehru Children's Hospital will be doubled from 100 to 200 beds and will include enhanced NICU and PICU facilities to better serve the large number of paediatric patients from the region.

To address accommodation challenges for doctors and staff, a multi-level residential building will be constructed. Additionally, a multi-level parking facility will be built to solve parking space shortages and enhance vehicle security.

The plan includes the introduction of robotic surgery and the replacement of current PPP-based CT-Scan and MRI services with in-house facilities. Improvements to the blood bank are also proposed to reduce patient wait times and enhance service quality.

“A proposal for a plan to make MYH a model hospital has been prepared and sent to the government. It was prepared by PWD and PIU and its cost is around Rs 500-600 crore. It is proposed to have a 200-bed trauma unit, new MRTB hospital, multi-level residential building, multi-level parking, renovation of MYH, and others.”

-Dr Sanjay Dixit Dean, MGM Medical College