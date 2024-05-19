Madhya Pradesh: Offer A Clock And Fulfil Your Wishes; Mystical Tradition Of Ghadi Wale Baba In Dhabla village | FP Photo

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh, often celebrated with the catchy phrase "MP Gajab Hai, Sabse Ajab Hai," has long been a magnet for tourists seeking unique and extraordinary experiences. This slogan perfectly encapsulates the state's enchanting allure, which is sometimes remarkable occurrences in its many vibrant locales.

One such extraordinary ritual can be witnessedáin Dhabla village, about nine kilometres away from Mahidpur in Ujjain district. Here, the devotees partake in a unique practice, offering a clock daily under the shade of a sacred tree to fulfill their wishes. This intriguing site, known asáthe Ghadi Wale Baba, has become a beacon of hope and mysticism.

The simple act ofágifting a clock has attracted countless believers, each drawn by the site's mystical reputation and the promise of their desires coming true. Devotees believe that by offering a clock, they can hang their bad times' on the tree and pave the way for 'good times.' One devotee, Rajesh Patel, shared his experience, "I was going through a tough phase in my business.

Someone told me about Ghadi Wale Baba, and I decided to visit. I tied my clock to the tree, and within a few months, things started to improve. Whether it was coincidence or Baba's blessing, I can't say, but I believe in the power of this place." The origins of Ghadi Wale Babaĺs court remain shrouded in mystery.

No one knows exactly when or how this tradition began, but it has undoubtedly become an integral part of Dhabla's cultural fabric. The villagers maintain the site, ensuring that the tree and the surrounding area are kept clean and accessible to all who seek solace there. While skeptics might question the efficacy of such practices, for the villagers of Dhabla and many others who visit, Ghadi Wale Baba represents a glimmer of hope in times of despair. The ritual of offering a clock andáthe act of tying it to the tree has become a symbol of resilience and optimism.