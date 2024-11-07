Packaging Factory, 5 Godowns On Fire For 10 Hours In Indore

Representative Image | Pexels

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major fire broke out at a packaging factory and five godowns on Sanwer Road in the wee hours of Wednesday. Machines and other goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire. The firefighters took more than 10 hours to bring the fire under control. However, no casualty was reported in the incident.

According to a fire brigade officer, the incident took place in Sector-F on Sanwer Road around 2 am. The people of the area spotted heavy flames and the smoke and they informed the fire brigade and the local police. The flames were high and were spreading to other godowns.

Fire fighters had to use more than 4.30 lakh litres of water to completely douse off the flames. The flames were spreading so more than five fire tenders were sent to the spot. The fire fighters started their operation and they could control the spreading fire in more than 10 hours. The last fire tender left the spot around 5.30 pm.

Fire fighters said that the fire started from the factory named Seven Star Polotech Private Limited where plastic material, machines and other goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted. The flames further spread to the godowns of Gyan Singh, Shoukat Ansari, Sanjay Rathore, Nilendra Dwivedi and Ram Chouhan. Goods worth lakhs of rupees were also gutted here in the fire.

It was believed that the fire broke out after an electric spark and later it spread to other godowns. It is said that no one was there in the factory and the godowns at the time of the incident.