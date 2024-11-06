 Indore: Street Dogs Foil Bikers' Bid To Abduct 10-Year-Old Girl; Chased Till The Accused Fell Down
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 05:32 PM IST
article-image
Indore: Street Dogs Thwart Kidnapping In Mhow; Chase Accused Till They Lose Grip On 10-Year-Old Girl | Canva

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A pack of alert street dogs allegedly thwarted the miscreants' attempt to abduct a 10-year-old girl in Indore's Mhow. Two masked bikers picked up the girl from the house and sped to flee, when the loyal canines chased and attacked them.

The bikers lost their balance and fell down. The young girl escaped their clutches and ran away.

According to information, the incident occurred on Monday when the girl was alone at home. The girl’s uncle, Shravan Kumar, explained that around 7 pm the girl's father was at a nearby shop and her mother was on the rooftop.

At the same time a man knocked on the door. The girl opened it and did not find anyone outside. When she stepped out to look, the kidnapper grabbed her, covered her mouth and threw her over the wall. His accomplice, who was waiting on the other side of the wall.

article-image

CCTV footages reviewed 

The two accused then attempted to take the girl away on a bike. This is when the nearby street dogs started barking and attacking them. This startled the kidnappers, causing them to fall off the bike and lose their grip on the girl. 

She managed to escape and ran to a nearby temple. Her family, alerted by the barking of dogs, began searching for her and found her at the temple. The girl then narrated the entire incident to her family, who immediately informed the Betma police.

The family filed an official complaint on Tuesday morning, but they claim no immediate action was taken. CCTV footage from a nearby colony is being reviewed as part of the investigation. Depalpur SDOP Rahul Khare stated that the police are acting on the complaint and have begun their inquiry based on the initial report.

