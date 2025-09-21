 Over 500 Down With Viral Fever In Indore – Here’s What Surveys And Doctors Revealed
Over 500 Down With Viral Fever In Indore – Here's What Surveys And Doctors Revealed

Over 500 Down With Viral Fever In Indore – Here’s What Surveys And Doctors Revealed

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 03:10 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 500 people in Indore city have fallen sick this month as viral fever and mosquito-borne diseases continue to spread due to changing weather.

Almost every household has reported illness, with cases of dengue and malaria also increasing during the rainy season.

article-image

According to information, the health department has been conducting larva surveys to control the spread.

In September, 2,431 houses were inspected, and larvae were found in 75 houses. Out of 14,551 containers checked, 79 had mosquito larvae.

Many residents showed symptoms of dengue and malaria, but test results confirmed viral fever in most cases.

Doctors have advised patients to take proper treatment and precautions.

Officials said areas like Prajapat Nagar, which saw heavy rainfall and waterlogging, were given special attention as such conditions increase the risk of mosquito breeding.

article-image

Apart from this, contaminated water is also contributing to rising illnesses. The OPD at MY Hospital has reported many cases of stomach problems.

Of the 75 water samples collected from different areas, 14 were found contaminated. Experts warn that this can cause typhoid, hepatitis A, and diarrhea, and have advised residents to boil water before drinking.

According to the malaria department, the city has reported 46 dengue and 9 malaria cases so far this year.

While the numbers are lower than last year, health officials urge people to prevent water from collecting in and around their homes to stop mosquito breeding.

