Indore: Jitu Chaudhary Deletes Post Blaming MLA Ramesh Mendola, Calls It ‘Misunderstanding’ |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP leader Jitu Chaudhary described it as “misunderstanding” a day after he put the blame on Indore-2 MLA Ramesh Mendola if anything happened to him.

In a stunning post, Chaudhary, a known supporter of Mendola accused the legislator as the one who would be responsible in case of any harm to him.

However, within a day, he deleted the post, claiming it was the result of a “misunderstanding.” Speaking to reporters, the BJP Namami Narmade Department district coordinator said, “There was some family resentment. The matter has been resolved and all posts have been deleted.”

Though MLA Mendola has remained silent on the issue, Chaudhary made a fresh post this morning, stating, “Bow only as much as is right, bowing without reason boosts the ego of others.”

According to BJP sources, the dispute stemmed from the upcoming garba festival at Kankeshwari ground in Indore-2. Chaudhary opposed the decision to charge fees ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 1000 for entry, arguing the event should be free for all sections of society. He hinted that members of Mendola’s camp were behind the collection.