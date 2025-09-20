 Coordination Meeting Held At MP CM Mohan Yadav House Lays Stress On Joint Decisions
Coordination Meeting Held At MP CM Mohan Yadav House Lays Stress On Joint Decisions

Leaders will meet every month: Govt and organisation to work hand in hand

Staff Reporter
Updated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 11:31 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP leaders held a meeting over coordination at the CM’s house on Saturday.

At the meeting, it was said that everyone should work together and that such meetings would be held every month to maintain coordination between the organisation and the government.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, national co-organisational general secretary Shivprakash, party’s state unit president Hemant Khandelwal, organisational general secretary Hitanand, Deputy Chief Ministers Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda, and three other ministers, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Prahlad Patel and Rakesh Singh, were present at the meeting.

It was discussed that unanimous decisions should be taken in the government and organisation.

Shivprakash said everybody should be taken into confidence before doing any work. The attitude of the bureaucrats and the rights of the ministers also figured in the discussion.

The ministers gave their opinions on speeding up government work.

According to sources, the party leaders were told to keep an eye on the Congress’ activities.

Everyone should pay attention to the programmes that the Congress is highlighting. The ministers spoke about the current issues prevailing in the state.

According to sources, the RSS functionaries want the government to maintain coordination. The government must function in coordination with the organisation and Sangh. Shivprakash made the statement at the meeting.

The meeting also discussed the campaigns to be launched in the coming days.

According to sources, Sewa Pakhwara, changes in GST, and worshipping arms on Dussehra also figured in the discussion. Yadav said several programmes have been launched under Sewa Pakhwara.

Plantation, sports competitions and other creative activities are also conducted, he said.

Shivraj, Scindia, VD not called

Union ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia and former president of the party’s state unit VD Sharma were not called to the meeting. A day before the meeting, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Narendra Singh Tomar at his residence.

