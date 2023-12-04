Outcome Of Assembly Elections In Ujjain District: Biggest Margin For BJP’s Jitendra Pandya, Lowest For Cong’s Dinesh Jain

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): BJP candidate Jitendra Singh Pandya registered victory in the district by highest margin of 36,693 votes from Barnagar assembly constituency of the district. Meanwhile, Congress candidate Dinesh Jain Boss’ margin of win remained at 290 votes only in Mahidpur constituency.

Congress had fielded all four of its sitting MLAs, but only one of them namely Mahesh Parmar could make it to victory. BJP had fielded two out of three sitting MLAs this time, but only Mohan Yadav (cabinet minister) could emerge victorious. Interestingly, BJP’s Barnagar candidate and Congress’ Mahidpur candidate secured success owing to rebel candidates of the respective parties.

In Ujjain North, BJP’s Anil Jain Kaluheda received 93,535 votes while his nearest Congress candidate Maya Trivedi got 66,022 votes. The winning margin remained at 27,513 votes. 1,194 electorates preferred NOTA.

In Ujjain South, BJP’s Mohan Yadav secured 95,699 votes while Congress candidate Chetan Yadav got 82,758 votes. The winning margin remained at 12,941 votes. 2,098 electorates preferred NOTA.

In Nagda-Khachrod, BJP’s Tejbahadur Singh Chouhan got 93,552 votes whereas sitting Congress MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar got 77,625 votes. The winning margin remained at 15,927 votes. 1,126 electorates preferred NOTA.

In Ghatiya (SC), BJP’s former MLA Satish Malviya got 96,236 votes while sitting Congress MLA Ramlal Malviya got 78,570 votes. The winning margin remained at 17,666 votes. 1,257 electorates preferred NOTA.

In Barnagar, BJP’s Jitendra Singh Pandya got 80,728 votes while Congress’ sitting MLA Murli Morwal got 44,035 votes. Congress rebel candidate Rajendra Singh Solanki got 31,005 votes while independent candidate Prakash Goud received 10,480 votes. The winning margin remained at 36,693 votes. 1,624 electorates preferred NOTA.

In Tarana (SC), sitting Congress MLA Mahesh Parmar got 75,819 votes while BJP candidate and former MLA Tarachand Goyal got 73,636 votes. The winning margin remained at 2,183 votes. Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Jagdish Chouhan got 1,738 votes and 913 electorates preferred NOTA.

In Mahidpur, Congress candidate Dinesh Jain Boss received 75,454 votes while sitting BJP MLA Bahadur Singh Chouhan got 75,164 votes. The winning margin remained at 290 votes. BJP rebel Pratap Singh Arya got 20,662 votes while 1,417 electorates preferred NOTA.