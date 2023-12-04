Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2023: Dhol, DJ And Dance Mark BJP Victory Celebration In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters started their celebrations as soon as the results of the Assembly elections started to show victories for the BJP, with a possible landslide win in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

By noon hours party supporters started gathering at the BJP office and began their celebration. Women supporters started dancing to dhol beats and DJ songs and played ‘fugdi’. The male supporters cheered them and also chanted several slogans in favour of the BJP.

At the BJP office, the BJP city president Gaurav Randive and his supporters reached by noon who were warmly welcomed by supporters.

By 3 PM, when the results of several constituencies were almost clear people started a full-fledged celebration and DJ trucks were called to the spot which played celebratory songs.

By the evening the celebration reached its peak and hundreds of workers of BJP and senior leaders gathered at the office and offered sweets to each other and congratulated one another on the huge revolutionary victory.

Many women supporters came dressed in sarees with BJP logo printed on it with colour combination of BJP and ornaments having BJP lotus on them reached there and enjoyed the celebration.

The entire area around the BJP office was full with BJP supporters. The BRTS lane was also filled with supporters. Along with this many of the BJP workers took out a rally waving flags on roads and enjoying the celebration.