Ordeals after sex-change: Changing ‘she’ to ‘he’ in academic records proves a tough job

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For a girl, who underwent a sex change, convincing society wasn’t that easy but the odds proved too much when it came to getting amendments done in the academic records.

Pooja (name changed), who has been a girl since childhood, underwent a sex change surgery a few ago. Society, family and friends had accepted the change grudgingly, but she had never thought that she would face difficulties of a lifetime in registering the new identity in the university documents.

After running from Indore to Bhopal for nearly two years, finally, the university has agreed to give Pooja a new identity in the documents.

Pooja, who did Class X and XII from Betul, completed MBA in 2020 from a college affiliated to Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya. After that, she underwent a sex change, and she also changed her name.

Pooja had to face trying times to get society, family and others to accept her new reality.

But what she thought could be a cakewalk, proved a roller coaster ride.

When she sought changes in her marksheet as per her new gender, DAVV asked her to first get her old academic records amended along with the Aadhaar card.

The name and gender in the tenth and twelfth marksheets were changed by the Board of Secondary Education. On that basis, a Bhopal-based university from where she did her UG degree, the new name marksheet was also released. Even the Aadhaar card as per the new name has been made, but the DAVV asked to her get approval from Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) as MBA is a technical course. After two long years, finally, DTE made changes and gave a go-ahead to DAVV to modify the mark sheets issued to Pooja.