 Indore: NTA to release list of CUET (UG) test cities tomorrow
Indore: NTA to release list of CUET (UG) test cities tomorrow

Indore: NTA to release list of CUET (UG) test cities tomorrow

The testing agency stated that the admit cards can be downloaded on its website on May 18, three days before the exam starts on May 21.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 12:23 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to issue the advance exam city intimation slip for the allotted exam cities to the candidates who applied for common university entrance test (UG), on Sunday.

According to the notification issued by the agency, candidates will be able to know their exam city on May 14. NTA is going to release exam city slip one week before the commencement of entrance exam so that the candidates can make their travel plans well in time.

The testing agency stated that the admit cards can be downloaded on its website on May 18, three days before the exam starts on May 21.

The exam will be conducted in a 10-day window.

Eying admission in Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) around 1.77 lakh students had applied for CUET (UG). This is a record registration for DAVV.

Indore: Youth rapes woman on marriage pretext
