 MP News: Children Study In Unsafe Conditions In Tribal-Dominated Regions
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 09:13 PM IST
Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): The development of education in Jhabua’s tribal-dominated region, rural schools remain in a state of utter neglect. The condition in Rama block alone paints a grim picture as most school buildings in the block are crumbling.

Funds meant for maintenance arrive but are rarely utilised for their intended purpose. Despite enrollment of 128 students at Khardu Choti Primary School, the school lies in ruins.

At Khardu Choti Primary School, in-charge teacher, Mohammad Shah, who has been suffering from serious illness for the past three years, never attends school, yet he retains full financial authority. The authority has not yet been transferred to the other teacher posted there. Three years have passed and it's unclear where the contingency funds have gone.

When asked, the cluster in-charge cited political and administrative pressure as reason for inaction. Similarly, at Integrated Secondary School, Daulatpura, 179 students study in poor conditions.

The boundary wall is broken, the hand pump handle is damaged and water spills across the premises. To add to the despair, two classrooms are unsafe and lack of discipline poses constant danger as children wander on nearby roads amid traffic.

Another school, Rangla Falia Daulatpura Primary School has 52 students but only one usable classroom, with two others locked and leaking. Children from classes I to V study together in a single room.

These distressing conditions reveal the ground reality where promises of quality education for all remain confined to paper work.

