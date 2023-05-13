Indore: Youth rapes woman on marriage pretext

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was booked for allegedly raping a woman after promising marriage in the Chandan Nagar area, police said on Friday. The girl alleged that after her engagement, the accused sent her objectionable photos to her fiancé’s relatives due to which her engagement was broken.

According to the police, a 26-year-old woman has complained that an accused contacted her three years ago. She befriended him and the accused promised that he would marry her. The girl alleged that the accused, on the pretext of marriage, made physical relations with her but he did not marry her.

A few days ago, her engagement was fixed with a youth in the city. When the accused came to know about her engagement, he reportedly sent some objectionable photos to the relatives of her fiancé after which her engagement was broken. The police have registered a case against the accused and started a search for him.