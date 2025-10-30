Indore News: World Cities Day Today; From Barren Mining Pit Into A Thriving 'City Forest' |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On October 31, cities around the globe reflect on the importance of creating sustainable, greener urban spaces to commemorate World Cities Day.

In the heart of Madhya Pradesh, Shankargarh Hill offers a real-life example of this very goal. The once-barren hill scarred by illegal mining has been transformed into the Shankargarh City Forest — a thriving green space, thanks to the efforts of PN Mishra, the Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF), and dedicated local volunteers like Samarjeet Jadhav and his Green Army.

The initiative truly took shape in 2016 when Jadhav and two friends, concerned by the destruction of the hill, started planting saplings In 2018, PN Mishra, then CCF, became involved. Mishra remembers the first time he heard about the hill’s plight: “A group of young boys came to me, wanting to help with a plantation drive, but I was unsure. Many such initiatives don’t last.”

However, when Mishra visited the hill that same year, he saw a different story. “The land was waterlogged, and there was no clear path. It was hard to even get to the top,” he recalled. But when they reached the summit, Mishra was inspired. “We found the boys, mud-filled shoes and all, planting saplings. That’s when I knew this could work.”

Mishra quickly reached out to Chandramauli Shukla, then Dewas District Collector, and other government officials to secure funds. With Shukla’s support, they set a target to plant 1 lakh saplings by August 15, 2019.

The challenge was immense. The hill was scarred by years of illegal mining, with large rocks and debris scattered across the land. “We had to dig holes, clear rocks, and fight against the difficult terrain,” Mishra said. Rakesh Modi, deputy ranger, recalls the resistance they faced from illegal mining mafias. “We found over three major illegal mining operations, but with the support of the NGT ruling, they were forced to leave,” Modi said.

Despite these challenges, the team pressed on. Ambrish Kela, Sumit Singh, Dinesh Singh, and other members of the Green Army Dewas worked tirelessly to plant trees and remove debris.

By 2021, Shankargarh City Forest covered 82 hectares, with more than 1 lakh trees planted. The creation of Triveni Vatika and Nyay Vatika helped honour local figures, while water conservation systems ensured the survival of the saplings.

Reflecting on the transformation, Mishra said, “It was a long and difficult journey, but we’ve proved that with persistence, we can bring life back to a barren land.