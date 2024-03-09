One-Way Arrangement On Jawahar Marg, MG Road In Indore: Drastic Reduction In Footfall Hits Biz, Residents Relieved

Empty roads & irked hearts: Annoyed over business loss, businessmen demand two-way for two wheelers on one-way Jawahar Marg. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Days after Jawahar Marg and MG Road were turned into one-way to ease vehicular traffic in markets around Rajwada, local shopkeepers have started protesting, claiming a significant negative impact on their businesses. The shop owners argue that the newly implemented traffic arrangement has resulted in a decline in customer footfall.

On the contrary, residents generally support the one-way system, emphasising its necessity on the congested stretches of Jawahar Nagar and MG Road. City authorities, acting as custodians, defend the decision, stating it was made in the broader public interest and after consulting with local shopkeepers.

In response to the grievances, affected shopkeepers express a willingness to compromise for the greater good of the city. However, they request the district administration to consider exempting two-wheelers from the new one-way arrangement.

Shopkeepers believe that this exemption would allow their businesses to thrive alongside the newly introduced traffic system. The situation remains tense as the community navigates a delicate balance between traffic management and the economic interests of local businesses.

The prolonged concern over traffic on the route, shared by commuters, saw a significant alleviation after the implementation of the one-way traffic decision by traffic officials and the administration. During its initial phase, traders supported the decision acknowledging the traffic issue. However, a new challenge emerged when the traffic problem was resolved, causing a substantial negative impact on the business of these traders.

In opposition to the one-way system, traders have been consistently staging protests and presenting their grievances to both the administration and traffic officials. On March 4, they organised a rally, urging for leniency in the traffic regulations, and handed a memorandum to MLA-4 Malini Gaur. Subsequently, on March 6, all the traders of Jawahar Marg symbolically communicated their dissent by collectively turning off the lights for approximately half an hour.

The changes caused by the one-way system begins at Nandlal Pura Square, extends along Jawahar Marg to Raj Mohalla, then progresses through Bada Ganpati, Khajuri Bazar, and ends at Krishnapuri Chattri. It is a long one-way route but has many inter-connected small paths to reach the inner market like Marothiya, Bartan Bazar, Sitla Mata Bazar, Bambai Bazar, Narshingh Bazar.

‘Important to listen to all perspectives’

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav stated that representations from traders have been received, and these will be discussed with traffic officials. Emphasising that the decision was collectively made with them, he highlighted that any decision taken is in consideration of the city's well-being. Acknowledging the importance of listening to all perspectives, he assured that careful consideration will precede any decision made in response.

Decision to be taken in consultation with mayor

Additional DCP (Traffic) Arvind Tiwari, minimises the significance of the issue, stating that it's not a major concern. He clarifies that traders approached them, highlighting that the one-way system prevents commuters from making necessary stops. They also suggested a potential solution to allowing two-wheelers for the freedom of a two-way movement, we together with the mayor will take a decision regarding the same and he also emphasised the existence of parallel routes on Jawahar Marg for seamless traffic movement between locations.”

Traders Speak

Traders express their angst at drastic reduction in footfall

SURENDRA SINGH BEDI - Ninety-five per cent of the traders are currently facing challenges, with only a minimal one or two per cent experiencing positive outcomes. The issue lies in the impracticality of relying on a single route, as 35 vertically interconnected routes converge onto Jawahar Marg, penetrating even residential areas. Moreover, the ongoing construction of inner roads, purportedly in the pursuit of a smart city, has resulted in unbalanced infrastructure. This predicament has prompted traders to give voice to their concerns. Our request is simple, permit two-wheelers – a plea from all traders.

ANITA PHOOLWANI – The owner of a longstanding dairy shop, renowned for its buttermilk, highlighted a consistent 40 per cent daily decline in sales. She expressed belief that traffic issues could be solved by designating it as a one-way route for heavy vehicles.

MUKESH DEWASI – Buying of utensils is not shop-specific, people don’t have any set preferences when they go out to buy utensils thus this decision has slowed down the market. Once someone crosses the road, they can't return via the same route. While the one-way plan may have improved traffic flow, but every shop owner desires a robust influx of customers.

Read Also Big Step Towards Satellite Campus, IIT Indore Inaugurates Prelude Centre In Ujjain

SAIFUDDIN SAFI – The business has come to a complete halt, with a noticeable 60-70 per cent downturn in the market—a downturn unprecedented in many years of this market's journey.

RAJESH VIJAYWARGI – Approximately 1,000 shop owners are collectively grappling with this issue. A potential solution could involve restricting heavy vehicles in the area and allowing only two-wheelers to pass through.

DEEPAK MEWATI – We have been running a stationary business in this area for the last 20 years, but never have seen so slow market which has majorly affected the business. The footfall on the street has dwindled to a mere 30 per cent and most of them are those who have to cross the road. A very small minority of customers is ready to take the pain come in a one-way to purchase from our shops. I propose having a fixed time for large delivery vehicles, maybe during the nighttime, to mitigate these challenges.

TRILOK CHAND MEWATI - The market is currently facing roadblocks in all directions – some roads are under construction, while others are undergoing pipeline work. I seek clarification from the Corporation as to why only this particular road has been halted, considering the inconvenience it is causing to the community.

NARAYAN GAUR – The business is just half of what it was, if traffic is an issue then divide the time for customers to visit. In the 48-year existence of our tailoring shop, we are witnessing such a situation for the first time.

KISHORE KHEMANI – This route diversion is soon to become a habit of common people out there. One-way for the city bus should be continued but other vehicles including four-wheelers should be allowed to enter the market and in no case should two-wheelers be banned.

MANOJ GARG: Even though bulk orders have not suffered yet retail buying has suffered big time, it is not only affecting Jawahar Marg but the inner market areas - Marothiya Bazar, Sitla Mata Market and Bartan Bazar too. The whole commercial sector is disturbed, whether it is a big shop owner or the person selling something on footpath. This area covers lower middle class group, which generally comes on two-wheelers.

The traffic constables:

KISHORE PARMAR: It has impacted a lot that too in a positive manner, less accidents and incidents taking place in market, this should remain one way.

SUNITA SONI – This is a great initiative overall, I have been providing free traffic service for many years.

DEVI SINGH - The traffic situation is very much under control, we are letting two-wheelers go.