Oath ceremony of Badnawar janpad president concluded

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): The newly-elected president Asha Kunwar Solanki and vice-president Mamta Patidar of Badnawar janpad panchayat took charge of their post by completing their swearing-in ceremony on Saturday. The ceremony was administered by the SDM Neha Sahu. During this, all the guests were welcomed by tying safa on their heads. The welcome address of the guests was given by Dr Prahlad Singh Solanki, former district vice president of BJP.

Addressing the programme, State Civil Supplies Corporation vice president Rajesh Agrawal said that the BJP is continuously maintaining its first position in the Badanwar panchayat elections for many years. The party is always ready to solve the problem of the common people.

During the ceremony, the president and vice-president took the oath by worshipping gods. The presentation of tribal dance and fireworks, in the end, was the centre of attraction. It was conducted by Manoj Kavi, and a vote of thanks was proposed by janpad panchayat coordinator Akhlaq Mansoori.

On this occasion, former MLA Khemraj Patidar, BJP's former district general secretary Manoj, BJYMO district president Jai Surya, Minority Morcha district president Jahangirlala, and many others also attended the programme.

