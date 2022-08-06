Badnawar Municipal Council president, vice president elected unopposed

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party-supported candidate Meena Shekhar Yadav and Rajendra Singh Panwar have been elected president and vice-president of Badnawar municipal council unopposed.

On Saturday, the election officer and the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM)Virendra Katare started the election process at the scheduled time.

Only Meena Yadav’s nomination papers were submitted and thus at the completion of the stipulated time, she was elected unopposed as the president of the council.

Later for vice-president post, the nomination paper of only Rajendrasinh Panwar ‘Phundabapu’ was submitted for the post of vice-president and after the stipulated time, he was also declared elected unopposed as the vice-president.

Earlier in the morning, the nomination form was submitted after the name of Meena Yadav was approved by the BJP organisation.

There was a huge crowd of leaders and workers in Chandralila Garden. Many leaders expected the announcement of Jhannubai-Shantilal Sirvi's name. But he left as his name was not announced. After the announcement of the election, party workers warmly welcomed the elected officials by bursting firecrackers and beating drums in the premises of the city council.