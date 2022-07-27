Janpad Panchayat Presidents Election: Sonali Patil wins in Burhanpur, BJP-backed candidate in Badnawar

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The election to Burhanpur janpad panchayat president has concluded, following the recently held three-tier panchayat election. BJP-backed candidate Sonali Pradeep Patil won the post by securing 17 votes whereas Congress-backed candidate Ranjana Patil secured only 8 votes. The voting process was concluded in the presence of sub-divisional officer Deepak Singh Chauhan and District CEO Neelam Raikwar.

During the voting process, members of Janpad Panchayat voted for the post of president and vice president of Janpad Panchayat. Local MLA Surendra Singh was denied entry to the vote counting site. Elaborate security arrangements were made to ensure free and fair electoral process. Heavy police was deployed at the voting centre. Veteran leaders of both the major parties ie BJP and Congress including Sudarshan Gupta, former minister Archana Chitnis, district president Manoj Ladhve, Gajendra Patil, Amit Mishra among others were spotted at the scene.

BJP-backed candidate elected from Badnawar

Badnawar: Bhartiya Janata Party-backed candidate Ashakuwar Singh Solanki has been recently elected as president of Badnawar janpad panchayat.

In neck to neck competition, Ashakuwar Singh Solanki defeated nearest rival (Congress-backed candidate) Asha Vishnu by a margin of 11 votes. Asha Margala bagged 18 votes whereas Asha Margala bagged 7 votes. A total 13 BJP-backed candidates and 9 Congress-backed candidates were elected in the election. Three independent candidates also won the elections.

Following the announcement of election results, BJP supporters accorded warm welcome to the newly elected president and carried out a victory rally. During the electoral process, state minister of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon and other veteran leaders were also present. The election to vice president of Janpad panchayat followed after the election to the post of president of janpad panchayat.