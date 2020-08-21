Nursing, pharmacy students can also pursue MBA in Hospital Administration course

Indore: Here is good news for nursing and pharmacy students.

Now, they along with doctors can also pursue MBA (Hospital Administration) course which is high in demand this year given the Covid-19 situation.

MBA (HA) programme was already a hit but this year Covid-19 crisis enhanced its requirements. Many hospitals faced issue over management of patients and other managerial hic-ups during Covid-19 pandemic.

This led hospitals to ask their doctors and nursing staff to have managerial skills as well to deal with crisis situation.