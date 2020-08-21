Nursing, pharmacy students can also pursue MBA in Hospital Administration course

Indore: Here is good news for nursing and pharmacy students.
Now, they along with doctors can also pursue MBA (Hospital Administration) course which is high in demand this year given the Covid-19 situation.
MBA (HA) programme was already a hit but this year Covid-19 crisis enhanced its requirements. Many hospitals faced issue over management of patients and other managerial hic-ups during Covid-19 pandemic.
This led hospitals to ask their doctors and nursing staff to have managerial skills as well to deal with crisis situation.
It is because of this reason, many doctors have been enquiring about admission in MBA (HA) course which is offered by Institute of Management Students and Arihant College.
Arihant College CEO Kavita Kasliwal stated that previously only doctors were eligible for this course but now nursing and pharmacy students can also pursue this course.
Apart from the MBA, the institutes also offer BBA (Hospital Administration).
IMS has already opened link for admission in the course whereas admission in Arihant College will shortly.
