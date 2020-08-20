Madhya Pradesh: Youths to get jobs on NRA marks, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has decided to offer government jobs on the basis of marks that candidates will obtain in examinations to be conducted by National Recruitment Agency (NRA).

The Centre has set up NRA for making appointments in government departments.

Chouhan said on Thursday that state’s youths will not have to take separate examinations for government jobs in the state.

After chief minister’s announcement, Madhya Pradesh has become the first state to provide jobs on the basis of marks obtained in NRA examinations.

Chouhan has recently announced that students domiciled in MP will be given government jobs.

The government’s decision to provide jobs on the basis of NRA examinations will end the controversies over recruitments in the state.

Suspicion hangs over the recruitments made by Vyapam. After that, the government tried to form a neutral agency for appointments.