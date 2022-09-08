NTA releases NEET-UG 2022 results; Indore’s Sanika Agrawal tops in state with AIR 29

Sanika Agrawal |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the results of the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET-UG), 2022, on Wednesday evening. The results were sent to the students through mail and, later, uploaded on the NTA website.

The NTA has also uploaded the final answer key with the scorecard. The examination was conducted at 3,570 different centres located in 497 cities on July 17 in which the city’s Sanika Agrawal topped in the state with scoring 705 marks out of 720 and secured All-India Rank 29. No other student from the state could secure a position in the top 50 ranks.

A total of 1,872,341 candidates registered for the undergraduate medical entrance exam, out of whom over 17 lakh aspirants appeared. Based on the NEET 2022 results, around 91,927 MBBS, 27,698 BDS, 52,720 AYSH and 603 BVSc and AH seats will be offered in 612 medical and 317 dental colleges.

Always try to be honest with yourself: Sanika

‘I started preparing for my NEET examination from Class 11 and have enjoyed my journey. It was fun studying and preparing as I studied for 7-8 hours in a day. I haven’t decided which college I’ll take admission to. I’d prefer to go with the flow and take decisions accordingly. Students preparing for the examination should enjoy the journey instead of taking it as a task and must take time out for what they love’

— Sanika Agrawal (after securing AIR 29)

