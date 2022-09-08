Indore: Two including a man from Mumbai arrested with cannabis worth lakhs

Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch on Thursday arrested two persons with cannabis worth lakhs of rupees. One of the accused used to take cannabis to Mumbai to supply it in pubs and bars there.

According to Additional DCP (crime) Guru Prasad Parashar, information was received that a person from the Aerodrome area would deliver the cannabis to a person from Mumbai near a brick kiln in the Gomti Nagar area. The crime branch team reached the mentioned place and caught two persons named Anil Yadav of the Aerodrome area and Rahul Mishra of Mumbai. About 7.5 kilograms of cannabis were recovered from the accused. They could not give satisfactory answers about cannabis.

The accused allegedly informed the police that Rahul hails from Mumbai and he came to the city to take cannabis from Anil. Rahul used to sell cannabis to the youths in pubs and bars. The accused have been booked under section 8/20 of the NDPS act.