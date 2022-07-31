NSA slapped on key accused of Khargone violence

Representative Photo |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone police arrested Sameer Ullah, one of the key accused of violence during Ramnavami procession on April 10 in Khargone town on Sunday.

After the arrest, district magistrate Kumar Purushottam slapped the National Security Act following the report submitted by the superintendent of police Dharamveer Singh. Afterwards, the accused was sent to Indore jail.

SP Singh said that a reward of Rs 10,000 was announced by the police on Sameer Ullah. He was arrested on Sunday by a special police team from Khaltaka-Balsamund of the district.

Singh presented a report to the district magistrate regarding his criminal background. In the report, SP Singh mentioned how Sameer Ullah, a resident of Kumharwada in Mohan Talkies locality of ??Khargone is causing loss of life and property to the general public by doing criminal activities since 2016 in association with his colleagues. Accused is always ready to spread communal tension along with his associates.

The criminal has committed 9 cognizable and 2 non-cognizable criminal offences, said the report submitted by SP Singh. The most recent example of this has been the key role in the communal dispute that arose during the Ram Navami procession on April 10. During this, Samir Ulla gathered people from the minority and pelted stones at the people. Due to this, there was an atmosphere of tension in the town. Along with damage to the property of the public, there was arson.