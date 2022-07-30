Khargone: 500-kg spurious ghee, 1,682-litre adulterated edible oil seized

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown, a team of Khargone administration seized 500-kilogram spurious ghee along with 1,682-litre mix brand edible oil and other chemicals from Bamnala village, about 15-kilometre away from the district headquarters in Bhimangaon tehsil.

The raid was conducted under the campaign against adulteration following the directives of district collector Kumar Purushottam by a joint team of SDM Shirali Jain, deputy collector Omnarayan Singh, food supply officer Manohar Thakur and food safety officer HL Avasya.

The team seized the spurious ghee, edible oil and other chemicals from the place which belongs to one Ibrahim Nirban Khan. Police recovered pamphlets, wrappers of brands like Madhur, Ruchi, Daawat, Kirti and Anmo and packing bottles, cane caps from the oil godown.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that spurious products of many big brands of edible oil are prepared in Bamnala village itself. Wrappers and pamphlets with lids of various sizes and colours were found in large quantities in the material. The lids are found in such a number that it is estimated that about 500 cans can be packed a day.

Many types of chemical essences, acid and gas stoves, cylinders, packaging machines etc. have also been found. Food safety officer HL Avasya informed that on suspicion of adulteration, food items were sent to the laboratory after taking two samples of ghee, samples of vegetable soybean oil, essence and copra oil, including nine samples. The material received from the factory making spurious ghee and Miss brand oil has been seized and sealed.

Two godowns and one shop were also investigated in Bhikangaon

Deputy collector Omnarayan Singh said that further information was received in the proceedings which started in Bamnala at 5 am. Based on which investigation was started in Bhikangaon also. Here the New Easy Grocery Store located at Bus Stand and National Traders located at Gulmohar Colony were investigated by breaking the locks of their premises. The locks were broken and a videography of the entire process was done and a panchnama was made in the presence of the CMO, station in-charge, SDM and the executive magistrate. Some suspicious food items were found here also. Thereafter, the premises were sealed and notices pasted . Further action will be taken after informing the proprietor in his presence.

Giving information, deputy collector Shri Singh, said that chemical was found in such quantity from the factory making fake ghee in Bamnala that about 10,000 kilograms of spurious ghee can be made. Apart from this, many other material have also been received.