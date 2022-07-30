Anubai elected president in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Anubai Bharat Singh won the elections for the post of the president here. Anubai got 14, while her rival Revaram got 12 votes.

Earlier, the presiding officer declared Anubai Bharat Singh the winner by a margin of two votes and presented her certificate. Superintendent of Police Dharamveer Singh, district panchayat CEO Divyank Singh, SDM Milind Dhoke, and additional CEO Purushottam Patidar were present in this entire process.

Under the three-tier panchayat election, the meeting of district panchayat members was completed in the district panchayat meeting hall on Friday. Followed by the meeting, district election officer Kumar Purushottam following the instructions of the state election commission, himself got the election process completed by becoming the presiding officer.

According to the instructions, the procedures were done according to the timetable for the post of president. The presiding officer Kumar read out the timetable fixed by the commission to the elected members of the district panchayat present at the meeting.

According to which the time for submission of nomination papers was fixed from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. During this, two members, Revaram Patidar from Ward No1 and Anubai Bharat Singh, a member of Ward No 17, submitted their nominations for the post of president.

Thereafter scrutiny of nomination papers was done from 12:30 to 12:45. After this, the time of withdrawal of nominations was fixed till 1 pm. Voting also started at 1 pm the time fixed by the commission. All the members took part in the voting and exercised their respective votes. The counting of votes started after polling.

As per the commission’s directives, each vote was been taken out from the ballot box in front of the candidates. Chairs were placed for both the candidates in front of the table of presiding officer Kumar and every ballot was taken out in front of them.

Bapu Singh Parihar elected vice-president

The election process for the post of vice president started after the election of the president. For the vice-president post, two candidates, Bapu Singh Parihar and Bharatlal had filed their nominations. Presiding Officer Kumar Purushottam declared Bapu Singh Parihar the winner by 2 votes as he got 14 votes, while Bharatlal got 12 votes.

Six members get helper

According to the instructions of the commission, such members who are illiterate can get the assistance of their kin for voting. The presiding officer received seven such applications. After this, the applying members were asked about their literacy status and six of them were allowed to vote with the help of a helper.

Read Also Har Ghar Tiranga campaign: SHG women in Khargone prepare Tricolours