Har Ghar Tiranga campaign: SHG women in Khargone prepare Tricolours

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Newly elected sarpanch Shanta Bai kicked off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga campaign' with the cooperation of SHGs women here at aghawan village located just 10 km away from Khargone district.

With an aim to financially strengthen womenís Self Help Groups (SHG), sarpanch purchased the national flag at Rs 25 per flag and carried out a rally across the village. The aim of the rally was to make people aware that the nation is celebrating the completion of 75years of Independence as 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' with zeal and enthusiasm. During this rally, National Rural Livelihood Mission's, Seema Ningwal also marked her presence.

A training programme for 120 members of Sai Baba Aajeevika Group was organised through the rural self-employment training institute, to teach stitching of the national flag, as per The Flag Code of India, 2021, amendment.

Fort area to be converted into Amar Jawan Jyoti replica

The fort premises in Khargone is to get a facelift and will be developed as per Amar JawanJyoti replica in Delhi. This comes after, district collector Kumar Purushottam and SP Dharamvir Singh on Tuesday undertook a visit to the fort premises and directed the concerned officials that the premises should be repaired, and developed on lines of Amar JawanJyoti of Delhi.

They directed that the boundary wall be painted with images of cultural heritage and pictures of freedom fighters. Apart from this, the names of the freedom fighters, army personnel and police personnel of the district should be inscribed on the plaques to preserve their memory.

The garden should be given a facelift and SHGs should install tea-coffee stalls in the area. A public toilet will be built right in front of the premises. The fountain located in the fort premises will also be renovated and developed and made functional. A 101 feet high flag and nameplates will be engraved in a total of 5,600 square feet area. CMO Priyanka Patel and SDM Milind Dhoke have been given the responsibility for renovation and revival works.