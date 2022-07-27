Bhopal : Two-day seminar on theme ‘Resurging Indian Economy by 2030: Transcending Management Practices’ from July 28

Representative Photo | FP

OUR STAFF REPORTER

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh)

The BSSS Institute of Advanced Studies, under the aegis of the Archdiocese of Bhopal, is going to host a 2-days national seminar on the theme “Resurging Indian Economy by 2030: Transcending Management Practices” on July 28 and 29.

PRO of the Institute Manju Mehta said that the main objective of the conference is to deliberate upon the vision of the policy-makers, its expectations from the business houses and academic contributors on envisioning India’s socio-economic development to make it a global superpower.

It is designed with the intention to draw meaningful research contributions by research scholars and academicians, across the country. The conference will provide the opportunity for think tanks and academic scholars to dialect on the approaches and roadmaps ahead for India, to grow as a powerful nation across the globe.

The conference is arranged in six tracks covering diversified genres of the

economy including - financial inclusiveness and economic growth, environment and sustainability, emerging challenges in community development, livelihood diversification and entrepreneurship, digitalization and social media marketing, human resource management practices and IT/Analytics, operations and supply chain management.

She further said that these tracks will be chaired by eminent academicians with rich academic and corporate acumen to evaluate the research papers on pre-defined parameters for nominating the presenter for the Best Paper Award under two categories – Best Paper Award (Research Scholar) and Best Paper Award (Academician).

The conference inaugural session will be graced by the benign presence of chief guest Hemant Kumar Soni, (General Manager, Reserve Bank of India, Bhopal) presided by conference patron and executive director of BSSSIAS – Dr. Fr. John PJ and Advisor – Kuriakose Emmanuel. The valedictory session will be addressed by the chief guest C S Verma (Assistant Director, CRO AICTE, Bhopal), Mehta added.

