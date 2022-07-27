Bhopal: Man defrauded by conman on the pretext of PM Awas Yojana benefits

Pic Representation | FPJ

OUR STAFF REPORTER

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh)

A middle class man seeking house for his family under PM Awas Yojana was cheated by a local property broker, said the Arera Hills police on Wednesday.

Additional police commissioner Rajesh Singh Bhadoria told Free Press that the victim Hariprakash Gautam works in a private company. He is eligible to get the benefit of PM Awas Yojna.

In the meantime he met one Vijay Patil who claimed that he is having good contacts and he can provide benefits of government run schemes.

“The accused handed the first installment on November 17,2015 and since then the victim keep on paying the installments to the accused. He had paid the amount of Rs 5.20 lakh, but when the accused did not handed the house to the victim.

He approached to the Arera hills police on Tuesday evening and filed the FIR”, the officer said.

The police have registered the case under section 420 and 406 of IPC against the accused and have launched the manhunt to arrest him.