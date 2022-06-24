Shivpuri: Villagers murder Panchayat Secretary accusing him of deleting their names from PM Awas Yojana list in MP

Pic Representation | FPJ

FP News Service

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh)

Accusing panchayat secretary of not sanctioning PM Awas Yojana house, four locals beat up the secretary to death and later threw his body into a well in Shivpuri village.

The incident has been reported from Village Semri under limits of Badarwas police station in Shivpuri.

Lakhan Jaat a native of Semri village under Badarwas police station limits was panchayat assistant secretary with Badokhara gram panchayat, the police said. Jaat used to live at Rijodi Road in Badarwas. A local native Satish Jaat informed the Badarwas police station that Lakhan Jaat was murdered by some locals.

Satish told the police that Lakhan Jaat was waylaid by local villagers –Dharmendra Dhakad, Kaptan Dhakad, Sanjiv Dhakad and Vijay Singh at Marghatsaala well on Thursday and abused him badly. Dharmendra said that Lakhan had deleted their names from PM Awas Yojana list and threatened him to eliminate him.

Soon after the four thrashed Lakhan and strangled him. They dumped the body in a well and fled the spot.

The family of Lakhan later on reached the spot and found the body dumped in the well. The family members fished out the body and took it to Badarwas Primary Health Centre where the doctors pronounced Jaat brought dead.