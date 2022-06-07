e-Paper Get App

NSA invoked against Bangladesh national involved in trafficking women for flesh trade, in MP's Indore

Tafazzur Mamun was the man accused of trafficking

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, June 07, 2022, 06:31 PM IST
article-image
Flesh Trade | Representative image
Read Also
A 15-day-old Infant sold for Rs 5.50 lakh in MP’s Indore, six arrested
article-image

Indore, Jun 7 (PTI) The administration in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Tuesday invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against the kingpin of a gang involved in trafficking women from Bangladesh and forcing them into prostitution, an official said.

District collector Manish Singh in his order said Tafazzur Mamun (42), a Bangladeshi national, is a threat to the country's security.

Mamun, who uses fake identity cards with the names Vijay Kumar, Amrul and Vimal Dutt, allegedly operated a human trafficking racket from Mumbai, the official said.

The accused had entered India illegally about 25 years ago, and in the last 10 years, the gang had allegedly got a large number of Bangladeshi women to cross the border illegally and sent them to different parts of India for prostitution, he said.

Earlier, Mamun had been arrested by the local police in November 2021 for forcing Bangladeshi women into prostitution, but was released from jail on June 1 after getting bail in the case, said Tehzeeb Qazi, the in-charge of Sanyogitaganj police station.

"The Indore police had arrested Mamoon on June 5 for threatening a witness. He is presently lodged in the city's central jail," the police official said. PTI

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreNSA invoked against Bangladesh national involved in trafficking women for flesh trade, in MP's Indore

RECENT STORIES

Kerala gold smuggling case: Will CM Pinarayi Vijayan resign after explosive revelation by Swapna...

Kerala gold smuggling case: Will CM Pinarayi Vijayan resign after explosive revelation by Swapna...

Better late than never: MBMC starts pulling down rickety buildings in Mira Bhayandar

Better late than never: MBMC starts pulling down rickety buildings in Mira Bhayandar

Mumbai: Cyber Police issues fresh notice to Google seeking details of loan apps

Mumbai: Cyber Police issues fresh notice to Google seeking details of loan apps

German Foreign Minister tests COVID positive during Pakistan visit

German Foreign Minister tests COVID positive during Pakistan visit

NSA invoked against Bangladesh national involved in trafficking women for flesh trade, in MP's...

NSA invoked against Bangladesh national involved in trafficking women for flesh trade, in MP's...