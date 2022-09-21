Now that Indore Municipal Corporation knows major sources of air pollution, it’s time to find solutions

The Clean Air Catalyst team presents its report on air quality to IMC officials on Tuesday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Clean Air Catalyst team presented its report on air quality index before custodians of Indore Municipal Corporation on Tuesday. The internal data and inspection report reveal the polluting elements in the city, such as vehicles, transport, industrial areas and so on. The report highlights places where air pollution is relatively high and points out the types of industries that are responsible for increasing air pollution and industrial areas where pollution is relatively higher.

The report also sheds light on the type of fuels used by industries. The report was presented during a review meeting chaired by municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal on Tuesday. The WRI team will hold a meeting of the stakeholders. The stakeholders will be made aware of the points in the survey report and the causes of air pollution.The WRI team will discuss the points in the report with the stakeholders and try to find solutions.

Additional municipal commissioner Sandeep Soni, superintending engineer Mahesh Sharma, Clean Air Catalyst’s Dr Ajay Nagpure, Dr Kaushik Hazarik and others were present at the meeting.

‘On the basis of activities and available data, the sources of major air pollution and the places these sources are located in the city were identified. Besides, the solutions for mitigation of air pollution were also selected by world-class scientists for the city. The solutions will be implemented at various sources to clean the air of Indore in future’

— Pratibha Pal, municipal commissioner

Indore Ahead

While the other cities in the country are limited to collecting air pollution data, IMC is going ahead and studying the sources of air pollution. Besides, it is all set to take preventive measures. IMC officials stated that people connected directly or indirectly with the air pollution index (API) will be invited by IMC for discussions with the Clean Air Catalyst team. The main objective of these discussions will be to choose constructive and effective solutions.