Indore: Yashwant Dohre elected president of MP Housing Board & Infrastructure Development Board panel

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 10:11 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Yashwant Dohre, deputy commissioner, MP Housing Board and Infrastructure Development Board, Indore Circle, has been elected president of the Board’s Technical Association MPHB & IDB Bhopal. The election of the association was held last week.

In the election, SK Maihar, additional commissioner-1, SK Verma, additional commissioner-2 and BS Solanki, additional commissioner-3 were elected as patrons of the association. Vinod Kumar Jain (retd), assistant commissioner, was elected consultant. ND Ahirwar, deputy commissioner, was elected vice-president; MK Sahu, deputy commissioner, was elected secretary; Pradeep Hedau, executive engineer, was elected joint secretary; and Kailash Sharma, executive engineer, was elected treasurer. DD Goyal, Prakash Sangamner, Rajesh Goyal and Prem Narayan Pant (all executive engineers) were elected as members of the executive committee.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

