Indore: Yashwant Dohre elected president of MP Housing Board & Infrastructure Development Board panel

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Yashwant Dohre, deputy commissioner, MP Housing Board and Infrastructure Development Board, Indore Circle, has been elected president of the Board’s Technical Association MPHB & IDB Bhopal. The election of the association was held last week.

In the election, SK Maihar, additional commissioner-1, SK Verma, additional commissioner-2 and BS Solanki, additional commissioner-3 were elected as patrons of the association. Vinod Kumar Jain (retd), assistant commissioner, was elected consultant. ND Ahirwar, deputy commissioner, was elected vice-president; MK Sahu, deputy commissioner, was elected secretary; Pradeep Hedau, executive engineer, was elected joint secretary; and Kailash Sharma, executive engineer, was elected treasurer. DD Goyal, Prakash Sangamner, Rajesh Goyal and Prem Narayan Pant (all executive engineers) were elected as members of the executive committee.

