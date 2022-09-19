Indore: A new platform is likely on side line of coaching depot

e-Paper Get App
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 19, 2022, 09:52 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Possibilities are being explored to create an all-new railway platform in the city, which would come up to opposite Platform No. 5 and 6 and at the side of Snehlataganj. A survey will soon be conducted in this regard.

MP Shankar Lalwani said here on Monday that, considering the increasing operations of a number of trains from the city, the number of existing platforms (6) fell short. Thus, there was a need for one more railway platform. He said the new platform could be developed on the Snehlataganj side.

Lalwani said a demand was raised from time to time by common travellers that, due to a lack of platforms, the city faces difficulties in getting new trains. Now, if a new platform is built, there would be hope of getting new trains and passengers would be able to get the facility of additional trains to major cities of the country across long distances.

Lalwani said the Railways would soon start the survey. He maintained that the coaching depot would not be shifted anywhere else as it had been modified recently.

Lalwani added that every aspect of passenger convenience would be taken care of when the platform was built. Overbridges would also be built on the new platform opposite Nehru Park Road. Other facilities, including a parking lot, will also be developed there, which would also lead to the development of this area.

article-image

