Indore: E-Governance department denies rumours on correction in Aadhaar cards

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district e-governance department has denied rumours spread about corrections in Aadhaar cards. Rumours were spread on social media that the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) was banning the making of Aadhaar cards for persons above 5 years of age and their cards would be made only in the city and Bhopal. The department has clarified that this information that had come to their notice was totally false.

Denying the above news, the district e-governance office in the city said that, according to the instructions of the UIDAI, work related to the making of new Aadhaar cards of citizens would be carried out only at the centres prescribed by the UIDAI instead of at all the Aadhaar registration centres.

District e-governance manager Ankita Porwal said that, at present, new Aadhaar cards were being made at all the Aadhaar registration centres except the Aadhaar Update Client Lite (UCL) centre, which can be done by September 30 according to the UIDAI’s instructions. After this, the UIDAI will make changes in the Aadhaar centre system and new Aadhaar registrations can be done only at select Aadhaar registration centres of the district. The list of such registration centres will be made available to citizens by the district e-governance office.

