Indore: Expect one more spell of rainfall before the monsoon withdrawal

Representative Photo | AFP

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon is expected to begin in a couple of days from Northwest India and Kutch, the regional meteorological department is expecting another spell of rainfall in the state mainly in the Eastern part.

However, the western part of the state including Indore would also witness another spell of rainfall before the withdrawal of the monsoon.

“Conditions are favorable for the withdrawal of southwest monsoon from Rajasthan and Kutch in a couple of days. With this, the withdrawal of monsoon would take place from Indore by the last week of September,” regional meteorological department officials said.

They also added that a cyclonic circulation was generated over Northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal on September 18, and a low-pressure area has formed over the same region.

“It is likely to move northwestwards towards Odisha coast and become more marked during the next 24 hours. Under the influence of these conditions, heavy rainfall spells would take place over East Madhya Pradesh from September 20 and September 22 and in West Madhya Pradesh on September 22 and 23,” Met officials added.

Meanwhile, Indore continued to bask in the Sun for the third consecutive day as the sky remained clear and the temperature remained over 30 degree Celsius.

On Sunday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 30.4 degrees, which was one degree above normal while the minimum temperature at 21.8 degrees Celsius was one degree above normal.

Over 46 inches of rainfall recorded in the city

As much as 1178 mm (46.3 inches) of rainfall has been recorded in Indore, so far which is almost 16 inches more than the rainfall recorded in 2021 (692 mm) during the same period.

With some good spell of rainfall in the district, all water bodies are filled to their capacity and overflowing. The gates of Yeshwant Sagar Lake were opened by Indore Municipal Corporation to maintain its capacity.