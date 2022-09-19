Bhopal: 'Bataidars' instructed to execute contract with landlords to stake claim crop damage insurance

File Photo

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Contractual farmers 'Bataidars' are instructed to execute contracts with landlords to stake a claim of any insurance benefit for crop damage.

Contractual farmers 'Bataidars' now have to execute a contract with the landlord for farming or cultivation on contract for benefit in case of crop damage. The contractual farmers will have to submit the contract to Tehsildars for any claim or insurance claim in case of crop damage, according to state government officials.

Madhya Pradesh Bhoomi Swami Bataidars Protection of Interest Act 2016 protects the interests of both the land owner and sharecropper. Now any land owner giving his land on share or taking it on share by any person will be considered legal only if both the parties have executed the contract under Rule 4 of Madhya Pradesh Bhoomi Swami Bataidars Protection of Interest Act 2016 and a copy of the concerned area. made available to the Tehsildar.

Generally, the land is given by the cultivators and landowners for cultivation by giving their land to other persons by giving money or part of the crop to the land owner, which is commonly known as 'batai', 'sikmi' other local names.

In this regard, according to the Protection of Interest of Madhya Pradesh Land Owners and Shareholders Act 2016, recognition has been given for giving land on share.

Any sharecropper, taking land on a share, if he is accepted by the government for the relief amount of crop damage, insurance amount and procurement of agricultural produce, only when the agreement between the land owner and the sharecropper is executed under the above Act is executed. In the absence of a proper contract, it would not be possible to give the above benefit.