Now, ration reaching houses within 24 hours: Indore Municipal Corporation

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Tuesday claimed that they have streamlined the system of delivery of grocery at houses.

“Initially, we were taking three to four days to deliver grocery order at doorsteps. But we took a break of one day on April 11 to streamline the system. Now, we are delivering orders within 24 hours,” said municipal commissioner Asheesh Singh.

He stated increasing the number of retail shops for delivery of items and strict monitoring played the key in streamlining the system.

“Initially, there were merely 237 shops when we started the facility of taking orders from houses and subsequently delivery grocery. As the day passed, we increased the number of shops. Today, there are nearly 1300 shops which are delivering grocery on doors,” Singh said.

He stated that the IMC is going to further increase the number of shops.

The municipal commissioner noted that the many grocers are finding it difficult to make delivery on doors due to lack of labourers and vehicles.

“We have decided to provide loading rickshaw to such grocers who do not have vehicles for delivery of items for free. We are going to hire nearly 200 loading rickshaw,” he stated.

Singh also stated that the grocers can hire daily wage labourers for delivery of items. “There are many labourers who are not getting work due to lockdown. We will provide permits for such labourers so that they can become part of supply chain and earn their livelihood,” he stated.

Following coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, the IMC had started the facility of taking orders for grocery from houses and subsequently delivering the items.

In the initial days, there were many complaints of delivery of items from people. But the IMC has now streamlined the supply chain.

It may become smoother in days to come.