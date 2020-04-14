Indore: Shunted from one hospital to another critical patient dies in ambulance

A 39-year-old factory worker residing at Chatrachaya Colony in Pithampur died of cardiac arrest after he didn’t get ICU treatment for more than two hours after having suffered from heart attack on Sunday evening.

Krishna Tiwari, a worker in Flexituff Company in Pithampur felt severe chest pain following which his neighbour took him to The Famous Charitable Hospital in Pithampur. Hospital staff took his ECG and measured his blood pressure and on finding them abnormal, they reported the details to their owner Dr Rajesh Lekhi. Lekhi realised that it was a heart attack, on which he administered life-saving drugs and then referred him to Mhow.

The ambulance taking him reached Mhow civil hospital where the duty doctor Dr Mahesh Mahobiya examined him. On knowing that he had suffered a heart attack, he sent Tiwari to Prashanti Hospital where hospital owner Dr Ashwini Jaiswal was not ready to take him in as the hospital was earmarked for corona patients. Meanwhile, Tiwari died while lying in the ambulance, on which the ambulance driver asked the Prashanti hospital doctor to prepare the documents regarding Tiwari's death as he had died in their premises.

The ambulance was kept outside the hospital with the dead body inside for more than two hours but when there was no response from Prashanti Hospital, the ambulance driver took the body to the deceased’s residence in Pithampur.

When the neighbours came to know about Tiwari's death, a large number of people gathered on the street and the ambulance was not allowed to leave the body as many of them had a suspicion that he could have died of corona. Due to this, the ambulance waited there for three hours before a van was arranged by the Nagarpalika for directly transporting the body to his ancestral place in Rewa.