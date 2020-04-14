Indore: Madhya Pradesh industries facing Rs 14,000 to 15,000 crore loss

Indore: Industries in Madhya Pradesh are staring at a combined loss of Rs 14,000 to 15,000 crores due to the lockdown and there are fears that if they remain closed for some more time and are denied any relief, around half of them would never be able to reopen, according to industry associations and government officials.

A senior official of the industries department who spoke on condition of anonymity, said there are around 600-700 big industries and over 1.5 to 1.6 lakh small and medium scale units operating in the state and save the pharma sector, all of them have been forced to down their shutters.

"It is a tough situation for industries, especially the small ones and their survival is at stake," the officer said. Pithampur Audhyogik Sangathan president Gautam Kothari argues that a relief package is a must.

"There are 850 big and small industries in Pithampur, the biggest industrial area of MP, employs around one lakh workers. Except the pharmaceutical industries, most are closed. Industrialists are expected to pay rent, wages of permanent employees, power charges and bank loan interest.