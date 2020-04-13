Coronavirus Update: Two more Indore’s NSA detainees test positive

Two more Indore residents booked under National Security Act (NSA) were found corona positive in Satna on Sunday. In fact, three of the four NSA detainees shifted to Jabalpur and Satna Central Jails have tested positive for COVID-19

The failure of district administration to conduct COVID-19 test of four NSA detainees before sending them to jails in other districts has helped to pass on the deadly coronavirus infection to Jabalpur and Satna districts. While Jabalpur district had reported only nine positive cases before this development on Saturday, Satna district hadn’t reported even one COVOID-19 positive case before the test report of the two NSA detainees came positive on Sunday.

On April 7, seven men were arrested in Indore’s Chandan Nagar locality (one of COVID-19 containment zones) for attacking a police constable on duty. On April 8, the National Security Act (NSA) was invoked against four of them who were subsequently sent to central jails in Jabalpur and Satna districts the next day.

Despite being fully aware that all the four NSA detainees hailed from the COVID-19 containment zone, the Indore district administration didn’t get their COVID-19 tests done. They were sent to Jabalpur and Satna with an eight policemen in one van after getting their body temperatures checked. While two of the NSA detainees were to be housed in Jabalpur Central Jail, two others were to be housed at Satna Central Jail.

On April 9, before allowing entry to two NSA detainees, the Jabalpur Central Jail administration decided to get the COVID-19 tests of the detainees done. Both detainees were subsequently sent to hospital in Jabalpur where their tests were performed. On Saturday, the test reports revealed that while one detainee tested negative, the other identified as Javed Khan (30) tested positive.

Subsequently, Khan was admitted at the Jabalpur Medical College Hospital. Meanwhile, the two other NSA detainees sent from Indore reached Satna Central Jail on Friday (April 10).

Satna district collector Ajay Katesaria told mediapersons that as both detainees hailed from Indore, we kept them in isolated cells at Satna Central Jail. “But on coming to know that one of the NSA detainees tested positive in Jabalpur on Saturday, the COVID-19 tests of two NSA detainees housed at Satna Central Jail too was performed and reports of both detainees came positive on Sunday,” Katesaria said.

The test reports have established that both NSA detainees from Indore are not mild but moderate coronavirus infection cases due to which they cannot be treated in Satna. “We’ve no other option but to send them to Medical College Hospital in adjoining Rewa district, which too hasn’t reported any COVID-19 positive case till date,” Katesaria added.

Ajay Singh, the former leader of opposition and one of the prominent Congress leaders of Vidhaya region, has held state government responsible for spreading COVID-19 infection in Satna district.

“CM Chouhan sir, are you preventing coronavirus in state or you are trying to extend it at state level, it is life threatening ... you have sent corona to Vindhya region,” Singh tweeted. In his other tweet, he asked government to shift the men from the area before public anger erupts.