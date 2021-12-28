News knows no boundaries, not even digital

We, at Free Press, follow the cardinal rule of journalism that news must be free-flowing and within reach of all. As newspapers are a source of credible and trustworthy information, they have become a part of the readers' daily routine. Over the years, with technology making progress by leaps and bounds, the newspaper is now also being consumed widely in the form of e-paper.

Recently, Delhi High Court directed WhatsApp to block or shut down WhatsApp groups circulating Dainik Bhaskar's e-paper. The high court's order came after the Hindi news daily filed a petition in Delhi High Court against illegal circulation of e-papers through WhatsApp groups. While hearing the plea, a Bench of justice Sanjeev Narula passed an interim order in favour of the newspaper.

Several other media organisations have asked people not to share their e-paper or PDF on social media and even warned of legal action. Forcing people to breach social distancing and step out to collect a copy of their newspaper from the market is unfair. Moreover, amid the pandemic, people have been severely affected due to the resultant economic crisis.

Free Press does not subscribe to any curbs and threats to prevent further circulation of PDF format of the newspaper. We have always reiterated that Free Press will always be open to sharing to whoever wants to share it.

We, at Free Press, have always believed that our first priority is to our readers, to keep them updated with the latest news through our website, e-paper and the PDF format of our newspaper.

Free Press reiterates its desire to keep all its readers informed and assures you that sharing its PDF or any form of the paper is not an illegal act.

We sincerely appreciate people who also help fellow readers read our newspaper digitally by forwarding or sharing the e-paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 10:30 PM IST