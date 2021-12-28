Bhopal: No more restrictions in Madhya Pradesh except night curfew, says CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ruled out any more restriction in the state except night curfew amid possibility of a third wave of Covid-19.

As per officials, the CM’s instructions regarding no further restrictions came during a review meeting over Coronavirus held at the state secretariat on Tuesday.

CM said night curfew would continue in the state from 11 pm to 5 am daily. However, at the same time economic activities and all other programmes would go on while following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

CM said efforts should be made to avoid unnecessary gathering. A campaign for vaccination for those from 15 to 18 years would be launched. Registration will start from January 1, 2022 on CoWin App/CoWin Portal for vaccination of this age group. The vaccination would start from January 3. Only Covaxin will be administered to people of this age group.

The Vaccination process for the elderly would also be accelerated.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 03:48 PM IST