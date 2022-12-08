News Diary Ujjain: 30-feet high Tri-colour goes missing

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The 30-feet-tall Tri-colour has gone missing from Shivaji Bhavan of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC). The Tricolour was hoisted at the main gate two years ago. It continued to flutter before the municipal elections.

The 30-feet-long and 20-feet-wide Tricolour was hoisted two years ago on a 100-feet-high stand. On the way, people used to look at the Tricolour. But now this Tricolour is not visible. Officials concerned have maintained a stoic silence over the issue.

Leader of Opposition Ravi Rai said that the flag must be hoisted. He also demanded the reason as to why the new council was not hoisting the flag.

Congress leader critical of new clean Kshipra plan

Congress leader Rajendra Vashisht has criticized the state government’s new plan worth Rs 598 crore to stop mixing of dirty Kanh water with Kshipra.

Demanding a permanent solution to the problem, Vashisht said that the new plan is only for eight months. After that, dirty water will once again flow into Kshipra during monsoon.

He said that in 2016, the government had spent Rs 100 crore on the same project. However, the plan turned out to be a disaster.

Alok Int’l School students selected in district-level team

Ujjain block-level competitions were organised by the Sports and Youth Welfare Department on Tuesday.

Students of Alok International School Ashish, Harshvardhan, Hariom, Hitesh, Gaurav and Govind won the volleyball competition organized at Sports Complex in Mahananda Nagar. Anas's team was declared runner-up. All these players will participate in the district level Chief Minister's Cup competition.

Founder of Mahakal Group Mahavir Prasad Vashishtha, Chairman Alok Vashishtha and the school family expressed happiness over the success of the students and extended best wishes for their excellent performance.

Principal Yamini Patankar gave the above information