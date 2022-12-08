Madhya Pradesh: Kartik fair terminated as killed youth’s family protests in Ujjain

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Angry family members of a youth, who was killed at Kartik fair, on Wednesday staged a protest with the body at fair ground. Following the protest, the administration abruptly announced the end of the fair. Angry over the decision, the traders then staged a demonstration against the administration.

Meanwhile, the police have detained seven youths. Swings in the fair too were vandalised during the protest.

According to reports, Deepu of Agar’s Master Colony had come to visit Kartik fair with his cousin. Several other relatives too accompanied him.

In the fair, a few youths working on the swing tried to molest Deepu’s sister. When he protested, the youths called their friends and stabbed him. Deepu died of excessive bleeding.

Sanjay Mali said that Deepu was the sole bread earner of the family. He was a student of class 10. He said that Deepu was engaged his farmer. Deepu’s father had died. Deepu is survived by his mother and two younger brothers.

On Wednesday, after the post-mortem, relatives took the body to the fair ground and protested. They were joined by activists of Hindu organizations, who also vandalized the swings and raised slogans. Following the uproar, administrative and police officials reached the spot and handled the situation. Meanwhile, ADM Santosh Tagore after talking to the officers announced closure of the fair.

As the news reached traders who had set up shops at the fair, they rushed to Ujjain municipal corporation office and raised slogans against sudden termination of the fair. Toy trader Kanhaiyalal who had come from Hathras said that he had taken taken a loan to set up shop in the fair. Now, with the fair being terminated how would he be able to repay the loan, he lamented.