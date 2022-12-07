e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Development projects worth over Rs 3.25 crore approved for ward number 8 in Khachrod

Madhya Pradesh: Development projects worth over Rs 3.25 crore approved for ward number 8 in Khachrod

This was made possible due to continuous efforts of councillor Godavari Bamboriya.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 08:03 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo |
Follow us on

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Khachrod Municipal Council has approved proposals worth over Rs 3.25 crore for developmental works to be carried out in ward number 8 at its general meeting held on Wednesday. This was made possible due to continuous efforts of councillor Godavari Bamboriya. Giving information, district BJP working committee member Radheshyam Bamboriya said that during general meeting, a proposal worth Rs 2 crore was cleared for construction of concrete drain from Math Mandir to Idgah Falls in ward number 8. Along with this, proposal for construction of CC road connecting from Dhakad Dharamshala to Chamunda Mata Marg, Chowk Mandir to Math Temple, construction of culvert on drain located at Lalbai - Phulbai Chowk, reconstruction of drains along Mahatma Gandhi Marg, beautification of Balram square were approved. Bamboriya said that the development works in ward number 8 received administrative approval.

Read Also
MP: Khachrod mallakhamb players win gold, silver in National Games
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Army Public School holds 38th annual day celebrations in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Army Public School holds 38th annual day celebrations in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Tribals mount pressure on government for revocation of school teacher suspension in...

Madhya Pradesh: Tribals mount pressure on government for revocation of school teacher suspension in...

Madhya Pradesh: 400-quintal PDS rice seized, 2 booked in Guna

Madhya Pradesh: 400-quintal PDS rice seized, 2 booked in Guna

Madhya Pradesh: Dhar district clinch five medals in archery contest

Madhya Pradesh: Dhar district clinch five medals in archery contest

Madhya Pradesh: Development projects worth over Rs 3.25 crore approved for ward number 8 in Khachrod

Madhya Pradesh: Development projects worth over Rs 3.25 crore approved for ward number 8 in Khachrod