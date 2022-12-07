Madhya Pradesh: Development projects worth over Rs 3.25 crore approved for ward number 8 in Khachrod

FP Photo |

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Khachrod Municipal Council has approved proposals worth over Rs 3.25 crore for developmental works to be carried out in ward number 8 at its general meeting held on Wednesday. This was made possible due to continuous efforts of councillor Godavari Bamboriya. Giving information, district BJP working committee member Radheshyam Bamboriya said that during general meeting, a proposal worth Rs 2 crore was cleared for construction of concrete drain from Math Mandir to Idgah Falls in ward number 8. Along with this, proposal for construction of CC road connecting from Dhakad Dharamshala to Chamunda Mata Marg, Chowk Mandir to Math Temple, construction of culvert on drain located at Lalbai - Phulbai Chowk, reconstruction of drains along Mahatma Gandhi Marg, beautification of Balram square were approved. Bamboriya said that the development works in ward number 8 received administrative approval.