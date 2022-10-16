MP: Khachrod mallakhamb players win gold, silver in National Games

Victorious players of Sri Khakchok Gymnasium, Khachrod with medals | FPNS

KHACHROD (UJJAIN): The players of Sri Khakchok Gymnasium, Khachrod in Ujjain district performed extremely well in the Mallakhamb competition at the 36th National Games in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Pankaj Bheru Lal Gargama and Sonu Kailashchandra Mandawaliya won gold and silver medals respectively. Sanjay Popandiya also participated in the games as the mallakhamb chief judge. On this achievement of the players, gymnasium patron Sidhu Pehalwan, president Narayan Bamboria, Basantilal Mamodia, Kanhaiyalal Mamodia, and the entire gymnasium family congratulated them, informed institution secretary Kailash Mandawalia. National games are organised by the Government of India.