Khachrod: Teacher's organisation demands long pending DA with arrears

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): State working president of State Teachers Congress Swarup Narayan Chaturvedi has written a letter to the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. In the letter, it was mentioned that dearness allowance (DA) arrears of as many as 7.30 lakh regular employees and 4.30 Lakh pensioners withheld for the past few years should be released by the state government at the earliest.

The dearness allowance (DA) arrears of lakhs of employees and pensioners amounts to crores and have been withheld for the past four years now. He also raised an objection against the state government for releasing DA with arrears only for four months before Diwali.

Expressing resentment over low DA as compared to Central government employees, he said that it would not be beneficial in the upcoming assembly elections 2023 to add to already grieving state employees.

Their demands include giving salary increment along with arrears to the employees, along with long pending dearness allowance to state employees. It was also mentioned that employees class are an integral part of the state government and hence DA with arrears should be released. It was also suggested that the government should deposit the balance amount of 26 months in GPF account in two instalments if the government is having a financial crunch.