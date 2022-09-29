Khachrod: Non-payment of salary in new session irks guest teachers

Representational image

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Guest teachers of government schools in Khachrod town of Ujjain district have not been paid salaries in the new academic session as the treasury code has not been generated.

The work of generating treasury code has been delayed as the persons responsible for generating the code have assigned the work to subordinates, further delaying the process. Guest teacher Devilal Joshi questioned the delayed payment of salaries for three months and added that they are not getting a satisfactory reply for the delay in their salaries.

The arrears of Ranjeet Singh Chauhan, ex-development officer, was also put on hold for a long time due to the apathy of the employees concerned. He had to complain on CM helpline no 181 to get his dues.

Anand Sharma, District Education Officer, Ujjain too has expressed concern and displeasure over the slow pace of work. He said that guest teachers play a major role in the area of education and the department is keen to avail of their services for the welfare of students. The reason behind the delay in salaries is being ascertained. Currently, the salaries of some guest teachers are not being paid due to the non-creation of their unique IDs.

Read Also MP: Khachrod govt college students complete training of chemical equipment