MP: Khachrod govt college students complete training of chemical equipment

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): The students of Government Vikram College, Khachrod studying Master of Science (third semester) attended a six-day training organized at Government Madhav Vigyan Mahavidyalaya, Ujjain under the World Bank project. During the workshop, students including Kritika Gautami, Reena Sharma, Meghna Patidar, and Ayesha Khan received training on equipment like HPLC, UV, IR, microwave synthesizer and others used in the chemical laboratory. They were guided by their chemistry department head Dr Manish Maurya.

Ujjain Higher Education Department additional director Dr Arpan Bhardwaj, college principal Dr Lalita Nigam, and the entire Mahavidyalaya family expressed happiness on the completion of their training period.