News Diary Mhow: Golden success for Mhow's Aanvi

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Mhow's Aanvi Thakur won the gold medal in the 6 to 8 age group in the 4th National Quan Ki Do championship held at Talkatora Stadium, Delhi from November 27 to 29. A total of 1,200 children from 22 states participated in the competition. Aanvi attributed her success to the training of her coach Ashwini Pal.

Guv, CM to attend event on Tantya Bhil's martyrdom day

Tantya Mama Bhil's martyrdom day will be observed on Sunday at Patal Pani, a tourist place of the tehsil, 4 kilometres away from Mhow.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Governor of Madhya Pradesh Mangubhai Patel and many cabinet ministers will also be there along with people of the tribal society.

The Governor will be the guest of honour for the event. In view of this event, Patalpani is being beautifully decorated. A large number of tribals will gather in Patalpani including from neighbouring districts including Indore. The Yatras being taken out will also reach Patalpani.

